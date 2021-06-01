Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,809 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

