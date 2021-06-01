Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.67. 342,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,544. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $356.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

