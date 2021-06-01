Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 806,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 29th total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NSRGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

