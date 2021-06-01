New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. 157,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

