New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,097,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175,689. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

