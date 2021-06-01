New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.97.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

