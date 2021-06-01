New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $10.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 236,557 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

