New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several research firms have commented on NYMT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 95,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,456 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.