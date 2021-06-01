Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Trading Down 0.4%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a market cap of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.