Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $16.05 million and $1.91 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00190990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.01011750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

