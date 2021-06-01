Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 112,823 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.