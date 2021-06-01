NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,268.75 ($81.90).

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

LON NXT opened at GBX 8,226 ($107.47) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,058.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,593.11. The stock has a market cap of £10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

