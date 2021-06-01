NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. 93,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,181. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.