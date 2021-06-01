NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,543 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $202,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,181. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.