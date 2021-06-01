Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 168 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,308.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3,208.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,398.20 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

