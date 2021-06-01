Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

