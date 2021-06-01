NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.18. The company had a trading volume of 154,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,226. The company has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

