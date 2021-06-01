Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 174,135 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 174,135 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

