Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.58

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

