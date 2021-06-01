Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $49.42 million and approximately $814,809.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,966.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.20 or 0.07115544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.93 or 0.01879343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00497349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00183387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.75 or 0.00733337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00477492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00415455 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,500,147,071 coins and its circulating supply is 7,838,647,071 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

