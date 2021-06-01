NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.60. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.37.
Shares of NIO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.