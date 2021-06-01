NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.60. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.37.

Shares of NIO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

