NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.60. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.37.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

