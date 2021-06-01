Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.