nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

