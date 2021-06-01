Node Runners (NDR) Price Reaches $41.30

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $41.30 or 0.00113166 BTC on popular exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $965,472.06 and approximately $3,203.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

