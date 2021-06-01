Noku (NOKU) One Day Volume Tops $8,754.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Noku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $8,754.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noku has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.01012822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.82 or 0.09788991 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

