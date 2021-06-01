Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after buying an additional 706,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

