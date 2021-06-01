Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits Market Cap of $10.36 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $142.99 or 0.00399143 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $10.36 million and $152,313.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.01020859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.70 or 0.09863393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091563 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,425 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

