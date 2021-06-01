Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Up 9.6% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $325,961.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for approximately $153.49 or 0.00418446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.01023635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.50 or 0.09747589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,490 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

