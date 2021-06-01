Nord Finance Price Tops $3.28 on Major Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $432,391.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00009009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.01000728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,872 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

