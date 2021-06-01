Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading 8% Higher

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.76. 67,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,351,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

