Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northern Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.