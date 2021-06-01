Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

