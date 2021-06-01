Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.25

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.25 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 1052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

