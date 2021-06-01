Northland Securities Trims Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price to $19.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.74% from the company’s current price.

VRCA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $293.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

