Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equity Research

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was upgraded by SEB Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NWARF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $51.70.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

