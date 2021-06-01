Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Upgraded at SEB Equities

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NWARF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.