Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Upgraded at SEB Equities

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NWARF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $51.70.
