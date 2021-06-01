Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 72,628 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,187,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.