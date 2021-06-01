Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,704. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

