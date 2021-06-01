Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 1.48% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

