Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,395 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

