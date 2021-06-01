Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Community Bank System makes up 1.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Community Bank System worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 288.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 144.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

