Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $150.59. 39,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

