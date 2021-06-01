Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,957 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. 31,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

