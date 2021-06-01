Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 34,369 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 5.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. 3,047,473 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

