Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.57. 53,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.55 and its 200-day moving average is $353.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

