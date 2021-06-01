Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,973 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 115,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

