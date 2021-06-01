Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Novanta stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.23. 414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

