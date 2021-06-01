Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Cut by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,264 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. 20,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

