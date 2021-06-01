Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.07

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.07 and last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 182763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

